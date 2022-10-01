BaifernPremiumhttps://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/2837373SaveSaveMotivational quote editable templates vector jungle theme MorePremiumRoyalty Free VectorInfoView LicenseThis remix may contain elements from within the public domainVectorJPEGEPS | 107.72 MBVectors can scale to any size.Small JPEG 1200 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 3500 px | 300 dpiOriginal JPEG 5001 x 5001 px | 300 dpiCompatible with :Open source fonts used in this design :Alegreya Sans by Juan Pablo del PeralDownload Alegreya Sans fontGloria Hallelujah by Kimberly GesweinDownload Gloria Hallelujah fontDownload AllSaveDownloadMotivational quote editable templates vector jungle theme More