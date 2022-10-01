Year of ox vector red border Chinese oriental background More Premium Royalty Free Vector Info View License

This remix may contain elements from within the public domain

Vector

JPEG EPS | 38.65 MB Vectors can scale to any size. Presentation JPEG 1920 x 1080 px | 300 dpi

Facebook Event Cover JPEG 1920 x 1080 px | 300 dpi

Blog Banner JPEG 1920 x 1080 px | 300 dpi

HD JPEG 1920 x 1080 px | 300 dpi

4K HD JPEG 3840 x 2160 px | 300 dpi

Original JPEG 5001 x 2813 px | 300 dpi