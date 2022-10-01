Rijksmuseum (Source)Public Domainhttps://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2838976SaveSaveAutumn Symphony: Mantle and Afternoon Dress (1922) fashion illustration in high resolution by George Barbier. Original from The Rijksmuseum. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.MorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageInfoView LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 912 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2659 x 3500 px | 300 dpiOriginal JPEG 3400 x 4475 px | 300 dpiTIFF 3400 x 4475 px | 300 dpi | 87.1 MBSay thanks by supporting these good causesThe Public Domain ReviewSaveDownloadAutumn Symphony: Mantle and Afternoon Dress (1922) fashion illustration in high resolution by George Barbier. Original from The Rijksmuseum. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.More