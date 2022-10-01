Rijksmuseum (Source)Public Domainhttps://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2839045SaveSaveN'ayez pas peur, petite! (1923) fashion illustration in high resolution by George Barbier. Original from The Rijksmuseum. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.MorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageInfoView LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 841 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2452 x 3500 px | 300 dpiOriginal JPEG 2734 x 3902 px | 300 dpiTIFF 2734 x 3902 px | 300 dpi | 61.08 MBSay thanks by supporting these good causesThe Public Domain ReviewSaveDownloadN'ayez pas peur, petite! (1923) fashion illustration in high resolution by George Barbier. Original from The Rijksmuseum. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.More