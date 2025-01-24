Edit ImageCropBusbus2SaveSaveEdit Imagerose gold hd wallpaperpainted backgroundapril cute wallpapereaster wallpapergold eggswallpaperbackgroundsbackground designEaster eggs 3D border psd in rose gold on beige celebration backgroundMorePremium imageInfoPSDJPEGPSD 5001 x 2813 px | 300 dpiLow Resolution 1200 x 675 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 5001 x 2813 px | 300 dpiView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumFree design resources and creative tools0Free foreverJoin FreeShareVideosTemplatesSimilar3D Easter template, editable Pinterest pin designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8623236/easter-template-editable-pinterest-pin-designView licenseEaster eggs 3D border vector in rose gold on beige celebration backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/2973337/premium-illustration-vector-easter-background-dimensionalView licenseCute Easter template, editable Pinterest pin designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8625125/cute-easter-template-editable-pinterest-pin-designView licenseEaster eggs 3D border psd in rose gold on beige celebration backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/2973335/premium-illustration-psd-egg-dimensionalView licenseEaster bunny template, editable Pinterest pin designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8624249/easter-bunny-template-editable-pinterest-pin-designView licenseEaster eggs 3D border vector in rose gold on beige celebration backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/2973336/premium-illustration-vector-dimensional-styleView licenseHappy Easter template, editable Pinterest pin designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8624504/happy-easter-template-editable-pinterest-pin-designView licenseRose gold Easter background psd 3D celebration with bunny and eggshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/2972132/premium-illustration-psd-dimensional-styleView licenseHappy Easter blog banner template, customizable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8623237/happy-easter-blog-banner-template-customizable-text-designView licenseEaster eggs 3D border in rose gold on beige celebration backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/2973329/free-illustration-image-easter-rose-gold-easter-eggsView licenseEaster bunny blog banner template, customizable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8624250/easter-bunny-blog-banner-template-customizable-text-designView licenseRose gold Easter background vector 3D celebration with bunny and eggshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/2972172/premium-illustration-vector-rabbit-dimensionalView licenseHappy Easter blog banner template, customizable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8624502/happy-easter-blog-banner-template-customizable-text-designView licenseRose gold Easter background vector 3D celebration with bunny and eggshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/2972179/premium-illustration-vector-rose-gold-background-happy-easter-dimensionalView licenseEaster greeting blog banner template, customizable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8625324/easter-greeting-blog-banner-template-customizable-text-designView licenseRose gold Easter background psd 3D celebration with bunny and eggshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/2972135/premium-illustration-psd-egg-dimensionalView licenseEaster party invitation blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11909911/easter-party-invitation-blog-banner-template-editable-textView license3D Easter eggs background psd in colorful pastel yellow for greeting cardhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/2972294/premium-illustration-psd-dimensional-styleView licenseFancy Easter template, editable Pinterest pin designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8625425/fancy-easter-template-editable-pinterest-pin-designView license3D Easter eggs background vector in colorful pastel yellow for greeting cardhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/2972300/premium-illustration-vector-easter-eggs-dayView licenseEaster greeting email header template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8625396/easter-greeting-email-header-template-editable-textView licenseEaster eggs 3D border vector in colorful pastel on beige celebration backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/2973092/premium-illustration-vector-easter-egg-dimensionalView licenseEaster bunny template, editable Pinterest pin designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8624829/easter-bunny-template-editable-pinterest-pin-designView licenseEaster eggs 3D border psd in colorful pastel on beige celebration backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/2973090/premium-illustration-psd-dimensional-styleView licenseFancy Easter email header template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8625074/fancy-easter-email-header-template-editable-textView licenseEaster product 3D background with rose gold painted eggshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/2968145/free-illustration-image-easter-happy-egg-huntView licenseEaster dinner blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11909885/easter-dinner-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseEaster product 3D background vector with rose gold painted eggshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/2968128/premium-illustration-vector-easter-happy-product-backgroundView licenseEaster greeting template, editable Pinterest pin designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8624930/easter-greeting-template-editable-pinterest-pin-designView licenseEaster festival beige background with 3D rose gold bunny and eggshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/2968109/free-illustration-image-easter-dimensionalView licenseHappy Easter Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10186458/happy-easter-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseEaster festival beige background psd with 3D rose gold bunny and eggshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/2967826/premium-illustration-psd-dimensional-styleView licenseEaster brunch blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14443007/easter-brunch-blog-banner-templateView licenseEaster festival beige background psd with 3D rose gold bunny and eggshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/2967832/premium-illustration-psd-dimensional-styleView licenseEaster bunny Instagram post template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8624247/easter-bunny-instagram-post-template-editable-text-designView licenseEaster eggs 3D border psd in rose gold on beige celebration backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/2972210/premium-illustration-psd-easter-gold-eggs-borderView licenseHappy Easter Instagram post template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8623233/happy-easter-instagram-post-template-editable-text-designView licenseEaster eggs 3D border psd in rose gold on beige celebration backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/2972164/premium-illustration-psd-dimensional-styleView licenseHappy Easter blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14443008/happy-easter-blog-banner-templateView licenseEaster eggs 3D border psd in rose gold on beige celebration backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/2972157/premium-illustration-psd-dimensional-styleView license