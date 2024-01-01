rawpixel
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2975107
Mademoiselle Eglantine’s Troupe (1896) print in high resolution by Henri de Toulouse–Lautrec. Original from Minneapolis Institute of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use

View CC0 License

