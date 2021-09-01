rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/2975323
Feminine business card template vector set
Edit Template
Save
Custom Text

Feminine business card template vector set

More

Feminine business card template vector set

More
Premium

View personal and business license

Vectors can scale to any size.
Compatible with :

Open source fonts used in this design :

Playfair Display by Claus Eggers SørensenCantarell by Dave Crossland
©2021 Rawpixel Ltd.

More file types

  • Fashion name card template psd collection
    PSD
  • Minimal bird business card template, customizable design
    Editable
    Design