https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/2986350Edit TemplateSaveSaveCustom TextMake it Yours.Remix, add effects & personalize with your own textCustomizeOr start from these designsEditable quote template vector for social media post, good things take timeMoreEditable quote template vector for social media post, good things take timeMorePremiumInfoView personal and business licenseVectorJPEGInstagram Post EPS 1080 x 1080 px | 300 ppi | 4.31 MBFacebook Post EPS 1080 x 1080 px | 300 ppi | 4.31 MBVectors can scale to any size.Social Media JPEG 1080 x 1080 px | 300 dpiInstagram Post JPEG 1080 x 1080 px | 300 dpiFacebook Post JPEG 1080 x 1080 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 5001 x 5001 px | 300 dpiEdit TemplateCompatible with :Open source fonts used in this design :Gilda Display by Eduardo TunniDownload Gilda Display fontMonthlyYearlySave 50%Get PremiumProfessional design resources and creative toolsfromfrom$59.99per yearUnlimited downloadsAccess millions of professional creative assetsUnlock our entire Creative Studio of editable templates, mockups and design toolsBuy NowFreeFree design resources and creative tools0Free foreverJoin FreeMore file typesEditableDesign