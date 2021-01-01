https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/2986999Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextPaper background vector with vintage people and tropical fruit mixed media, remixed from artworks by Maurice DenisMorePremiumID : 2986999View personal and business license This remix may contain elements from within the public domainVectorJPEGEPS | 16.81 MBVectors can scale to any size.Instagram Story JPEG 1080 x 1620 px | 300 dpiFacebook Story JPEG 1080 x 1620 px | 300 dpiPinterest Pin JPEG 1080 x 1620 px | 300 dpiMobile Wallpaper JPEG 1080 x 1620 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2333 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 3334 x 5001 px | 300 dpiCompatible with :Paper background vector with vintage people and tropical fruit mixed media, remixed from artworks by Maurice DenisMore