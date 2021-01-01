https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/2987325Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextFrame psd with sun and palm tree mixed media, remixed from public domain artworksMorePremiumID : 2987325View personal and business license This remix may contain elements from within the public domainPSDJPEGPSD 2667 x 4000 px | 300 dpi | 76.57 MBSmall JPEG 800 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2334 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 2667 x 4000 px | 300 dpiCompatible with :Frame psd with sun and palm tree mixed media, remixed from public domain artworksMore