https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/2987913Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextSummer template psd with woman on sailing boat, remixed from artworks by George BarbierMorePremiumID : 2987913View personal and business license This remix may contain elements from within the public domainPSDJPEGPSD 1200 x 800 px | 300 dpi | 11.5 MBBanner JPEG 1200 x 800 px | 300 dpiSmall JPEG 1200 x 800 px | 300 dpiCompatible with :Open source fonts used in this design :Cormorant Garamond by Christian ThalmannDownload Cormorant Garamond fontSummer template psd with woman on sailing boat, remixed from artworks by George BarbierMore