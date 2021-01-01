https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/2988537Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextVintage Greyhound dog illustration psd, remixed from artworks by Moriz JungMorePremiumID : 2988537View personal and business license This remix may contain elements from within the public domainPSDJPEGPSD 2989 x 1893 px | 300 dpi | 72.18 MBSmall JPEG 1200 x 760 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2989 x 1893 px | 300 dpiCompatible with :Vintage Greyhound dog illustration psd, remixed from artworks by Moriz JungMore