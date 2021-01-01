https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/2988573Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextBlue tile pattern background vector, remixed from artworks by Moriz JungMorePremiumID : 2988573View personal and business license This remix may contain elements from within the public domainVectorJPEGEPS | 17.86 MBVectors can scale to any size.Small JPEG 756 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2204 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 3149 x 5000 px | 300 dpiCompatible with :Blue tile pattern background vector, remixed from artworks by Moriz JungMore