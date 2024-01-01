rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2988870
Hardy Plants (1934) by Paul Klee. Original from The Minneapolis Institute of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Hardy Plants (1934) by Paul Klee. Original from The Minneapolis Institute of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

More
Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
2988870

View CC0 License

Hardy Plants (1934) by Paul Klee. Original from The Minneapolis Institute of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

More