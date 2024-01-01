https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2989111Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextColorful Architecture (1917) by Paul Klee. Original from The MET Museum. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.MorePublic DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business useID : 2989111View CC0 LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 953 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 1342 x 1689 px | 300 dpiTIFF 1342 x 1689 px | 300 dpi | 13.01 MBFree DownloadColorful Architecture (1917) by Paul Klee. Original from The MET Museum. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.More