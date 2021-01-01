https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/2989480Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextHappy Easter watercolor template psd eggs and birds brown greeting bannerMorePremiumID : 2989480View personal and business license PSDJPEGPSD 1200 x 800 px | 300 dpi | 6.42 MBBanner JPEG 1200 x 800 px | 300 dpiSmall JPEG 1200 x 800 px | 300 dpiCompatible with :Open source fonts used in this design :Playfair Display by Claus Eggers SørensenDownload Playfair Display fontHappy Easter watercolor template psd eggs and birds brown greeting bannerMore