https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/2989482Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextHappy Easter watercolor template psd cute eggs and birds blue greeting bannerMorePremiumID : 2989482View personal and business license PSDJPEGPSD 1200 x 800 px | 300 dpi | 6.75 MBBanner JPEG 1200 x 800 px | 300 dpiSmall JPEG 1200 x 800 px | 300 dpiCompatible with :Open source fonts used in this design :Playfair Display by Claus Eggers SørensenDownload Playfair Display fontBigelow Rules by AstigmaticDownload Bigelow Rules fontHappy Easter watercolor template psd cute eggs and birds blue greeting bannerMore