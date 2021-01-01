https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/2990137Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextBear with coffee logo psd business corporate identity illustrationMorePremiumID : 2990137View personal and business license This remix may contain elements from within the public domainPSDJPEGPSD 3000 x 3000 px | 300 dpi | 97.24 MBSmall JPEG 1200 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3000 x 3000 px | 300 dpiCompatible with :Bear with coffee logo psd business corporate identity illustrationMore