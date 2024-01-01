rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2990207
The Tight Rope Walker (Seilt&auml;nzer) (1923) by Paul Klee. Original portrait painting from The Art Institute of Chicago.…
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

The Tight Rope Walker (Seiltänzer) (1923) by Paul Klee. Original portrait painting from The Art Institute of Chicago. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

More
Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
2990207

View CC0 License

The Tight Rope Walker (Seiltänzer) (1923) by Paul Klee. Original portrait painting from The Art Institute of Chicago. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

More