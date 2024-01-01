rawpixel
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2990227
The Monarchist (1904) by Paul Klee. Original portrait painting from The Art Institute of Chicago. Digitally enhanced by…
Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
2990227

View CC0 License

The Monarchist (1904) by Paul Klee. Original portrait painting from The Art Institute of Chicago. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

