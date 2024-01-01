https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2990664Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextBirds Swooping Down and Arrows (1919) by Paul Klee. Original from The MET Museum. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.MorePublic DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business useID : 2990664View CC0 LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 1200 x 944 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2753 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 3596 x 2828 px | 300 dpiTIFF 3596 x 2828 px | 300 dpi | 58.23 MBFree DownloadBirds Swooping Down and Arrows (1919) by Paul Klee. Original from The MET Museum. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.More