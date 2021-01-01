https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/2991027Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextEditable sale banner template vector with watercolor peacocks and flowers on dark backgroundMorePremiumID : 2991027View personal and business license VectorJPEGEPS | 7.13 MBVectors can scale to any size.Banner JPEG 1200 x 800 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2333 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 5001 x 3334 px | 300 dpiCompatible with :Open source fonts used in this design :Playfair Display by Claus Eggers SørensenDownload Playfair Display fontPoppins by Indian Type FoundryDownload Poppins fontDownload AllEditable sale banner template vector with watercolor peacocks and flowers on dark backgroundMore