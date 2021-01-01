https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/2991114Edit TemplateSaveSaveCustom TextEditable shop ad template vector with watercolor peacocks and flowers illustration with limited time offer sale textMorePremiumID : 2991114View personal and business license VectorInstagram Post 1080 x 1080 px | 300 ppi | 18.32 MBVectors can scale to any size.Compatible with :Open source fonts used in this design :Playfair Display by Claus Eggers SørensenDownload Playfair Display fontPoppins by Indian Type FoundryDownload Poppins fontDownload AllEditable shop ad template vector with watercolor peacocks and flowers illustration with limited time offer sale textMore