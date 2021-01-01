https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/2997738Edit TemplateSaveSaveCustom TextSocial media quote template psd in colorful styleMorePremiumID : 2997738View personal and business license PSDJPEGPSD 1080 x 1920 px | 300 dpi | 14.26 MBInstagram Story JPEG 1080 x 1920 px | 300 dpiFacebook Story JPEG 1080 x 1920 px | 300 dpiPinterest Pin JPEG 1080 x 1920 px | 300 dpiMobile Wallpaper JPEG 1080 x 1920 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 1080 x 1920 px | 300 dpiCompatible with :Open source fonts used in this design :Comfortaa by Johan AakerlundDownload Comfortaa fontSocial media quote template psd in colorful styleMore