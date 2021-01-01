https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/2999067Edit TemplateSaveSaveCustom TextPositive quote template vector with smiley doodle icon social bannerMorePremiumID : 2999067View personal and business license VectorBlog Banner 1920 x 1080 px | 300 ppi | 815.35 KBVectors can scale to any size.Compatible with :Open source fonts used in this design :Poppins by Indian Type FoundryDownload Poppins fontPositive quote template vector with smiley doodle icon social bannerMore