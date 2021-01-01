https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/3000714SaveSaveBusiness card template vector in brown tone flatlayMorePremiumID : 3000714View personal and business license VectorJPEGEPS | 1.7 MBVectors can scale to any size.Banner JPEG 1200 x 800 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2334 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 5000 x 3334 px | 300 dpiCompatible with :Open source fonts used in this design :Josefin Slab by Santiago OrozcoDownload Josefin Slab fontComfortaa by Johan AakerlundDownload Comfortaa fontPoppins by Indian Type FoundryDownload Poppins fontBusiness card template vector in brown tone flatlayMore