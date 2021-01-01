https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/3000900Edit TemplateSaveSaveCustom TextLuxury business card template psd set flat layMorePremiumID : 3000900View personal and business license PSDJPEGPSD 1121 x 671 px | 300 dpi | 8.79 MBSmall 1121 x 671 px | 300 dpiCompatible with :Open source fonts used in this design :Cardo by David PerryDownload Cardo fontIM Fell English by Igino MariniDownload IM Fell English fontJosefin Slab by Santiago OrozcoDownload Josefin Slab fontGilda Display by Eduardo TunniDownload Gilda Display fontRokkitt by Vernon AdamsDownload Rokkitt fontLuxury business card template psd set flat layMore