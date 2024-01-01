https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3002711Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextEdward Penfield His Book (ca. 1900–1925) print in high resolution by Edward Penfield. Original from Library of Congress. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.MorePublic DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business useID : 3002711View CC0 LicenseJPEGTIFFSocial Media JPEG 1080 x 1075 px | 300 dpiInstagram Post JPEG 1080 x 1075 px | 300 dpiFacebook Post JPEG 1080 x 1075 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 3483 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 4742 x 4719 px | 300 dpiSocial Media TIFF 1080 x 1075 px | 300 dpiInstagram Post TIFF 1080 x 1075 px | 300 dpiFacebook Post TIFF 1080 x 1075 px | 300 dpiBest Quality TIFF 4742 x 4719 px | 300 dpi | 128.09 MBFree DownloadEdward Penfield His Book (ca. 1900–1925) print in high resolution by Edward Penfield. Original from Library of Congress. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.More