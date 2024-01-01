https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3003283Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextA Philadelphia light horse trooper, 1775 print in high resolution by Edward Penfield. Original from The New York Public Library. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.MorePublic DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business useID : 3003283View CC0 LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 1173 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3423 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 4596 x 4700 px | 300 dpiTIFF 4596 x 4700 px | 300 dpi | 123.65 MBFree DownloadA Philadelphia light horse trooper, 1775 print in high resolution by Edward Penfield. Original from The New York Public Library. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.More