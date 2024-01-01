rawpixel
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/
A Lady's Grey Hunter (ca. 1806) painting in high resolution by Jacques–Laurent Agasse. Original from The Yale University Art Gallery. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

3003612

View CC0 License

