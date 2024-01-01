rawpixel
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3004812
A Grey Pony and a Black Charger in a Stable (1804) painting in high resolution by Jacques–Laurent Agasse. Original from The Yale University Art Gallery. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
3004812

View CC0 License

