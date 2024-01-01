https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3004812Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextA Grey Pony and a Black Charger in a Stable (1804) painting in high resolution by Jacques–Laurent Agasse. Original from The Yale University Art Gallery. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.MorePublic DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business useID : 3004812View CC0 LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 1200 x 1000 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2996 x 2497 px | 300 dpiTIFF 2996 x 2497 px | 300 dpi | 42.85 MBFree DownloadA Grey Pony and a Black Charger in a Stable (1804) painting in high resolution by Jacques–Laurent Agasse. Original from The Yale University Art Gallery. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.More