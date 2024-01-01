rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3004822
Studies of a Fox, a Barn Owl, a Peahen, and the Head of a Young Man (ca. 1815) painting in high resolution by…
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Studies of a Fox, a Barn Owl, a Peahen, and the Head of a Young Man (ca. 1815) painting in high resolution by Jacques–Laurent Agasse. Original from The Yale University Art Gallery. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

More
Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
3004822

View CC0 License

Studies of a Fox, a Barn Owl, a Peahen, and the Head of a Young Man (ca. 1815) painting in high resolution by Jacques–Laurent Agasse. Original from The Yale University Art Gallery. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

More