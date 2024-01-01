https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3004822Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextStudies of a Fox, a Barn Owl, a Peahen, and the Head of a Young Man (ca. 1815) painting in high resolution by Jacques–Laurent Agasse. Original from The Yale University Art Gallery. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.MorePublic DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business useID : 3004822View CC0 LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 1200 x 636 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2891 x 1533 px | 300 dpiTIFF 2891 x 1533 px | 300 dpi | 25.4 MBFree DownloadStudies of a Fox, a Barn Owl, a Peahen, and the Head of a Young Man (ca. 1815) painting in high resolution by Jacques–Laurent Agasse. Original from The Yale University Art Gallery. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.More