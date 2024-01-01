rawpixel
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3007777
Cadet Days (1894) print in high resolution by Edward Penfield. Original from The New York Public Library. Digitally enhanced…
Cadet Days (1894) print in high resolution by Edward Penfield. Original from The New York Public Library. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
3007777

View CC0 License

