https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3007790Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextVintage Christmas (1895) print in high resolution by Edward Penfield. Original from The New York Public Library. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.MorePublic DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business useID : 3007790View CC0 LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 949 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2769 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 3520 x 4450 px | 300 dpiTIFF 3520 x 4450 px | 300 dpi | 89.67 MBFree DownloadVintage Christmas (1895) print in high resolution by Edward Penfield. Original from The New York Public Library. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.More