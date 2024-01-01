rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3007791
Aetna Dynamite (1895) print in high resolution by Edward Penfield. Original from The MET Museum. Digitally enhanced by…
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Aetna Dynamite (1895) print in high resolution by Edward Penfield. Original from The MET Museum. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

More
Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
3007791

View CC0 License

Aetna Dynamite (1895) print in high resolution by Edward Penfield. Original from The MET Museum. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

More