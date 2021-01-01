https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/3008157Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextEditable banner template vector with light effect for live streaming concert in the new normalMorePremiumID : 3008157View personal and business license VectorJPEGEPS | 73.17 MBVectors can scale to any size.Banner JPEG 1200 x 800 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2333 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 5000 x 3333 px | 300 dpiCompatible with :Open source fonts used in this design :Raleway by Multiple DesignersDownload Raleway fontPoppins by Indian Type FoundryDownload Poppins fontDownload AllEditable banner template vector with light effect for live streaming concert in the new normalMore