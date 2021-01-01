rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/3009618
Microphone logo vector minimal design in black and gold with sound record text
Edit Template
Save
Custom Text

Microphone logo vector minimal design in black and gold with sound record text

More
Premium
ID : 
3009618

View personal and business license 

Vectors can scale to any size.
Compatible with :

Open source fonts used in this design :

Rubik by Hubert and Fischer/ Meir Sadan/ Cyreal
©2021 Rawpixel Ltd.

Microphone logo vector minimal design in black and gold with sound record text

More