https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/3010999Edit RemixSaveSaveCustom TextVintage flower pattern background, botanical design vector, remixed from original artworks by Pierre Joseph RedoutéMorePremiumID : 3010999View personal and business license This remix may contain elements from within the public domainVectorJPEGEPS | 17.67 MBVectors can scale to any size.Banner JPEG 1200 x 800 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2334 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 5000 x 3334 px | 300 dpiCompatible with :Vintage flower pattern background, botanical design vector, remixed from original artworks by Pierre Joseph RedoutéMore