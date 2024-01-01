rawpixel
Joan of Arc (1895) print in high resolution by Edward Penfield. Original from Library of Congress. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
3011183

View CC0 License

