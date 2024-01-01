rawpixel
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3011219
Napoleon's love affairs and other great features in the July Metropolitan (ca. 1900–1920) print in high resolution by Edward Penfield. Original from Library of Congress. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
3011219

View CC0 License

