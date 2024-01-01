https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3011219Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextNapoleon's love affairs and other great features in the July Metropolitan (ca. 1900–1920) print in high resolution by Edward Penfield. Original from Library of Congress. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.MorePublic DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business useID : 3011219View CC0 LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 978 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2853 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 4760 x 5840 px | 300 dpiTIFF 4760 x 5840 px | 300 dpi | 159.1 MBFree DownloadNapoleon's love affairs and other great features in the July Metropolitan (ca. 1900–1920) print in high resolution by Edward Penfield. Original from Library of Congress. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.More