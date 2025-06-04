Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagesceneryartwatercolourhousepublic domainlandscapepaintingpublic domain landscapeBack of the Old House (1916) print by Frederick Childe HassamOriginal public domain from The Yale University Art GalleryMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 824 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 2118 x 1455 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarEditable cottage garden design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15547058/editable-cottage-garden-design-element-setView licenseThe Bridge at Grez (1904) by Frederick Childe Hassamhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/3004166/the-bridge-grez-1904-frederick-childe-hassamFree Image from public domain licenseEditable cottage garden design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15546871/editable-cottage-garden-design-element-setView licenseA North East Headland (1901) by Frederick Childe Hassamhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/3000372/north-east-headland-1901-frederick-childe-hassamFree Image from public domain licenseAesthetic farm collage, editable agriculture collage. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9349871/aesthetic-farm-collage-editable-agriculture-collage-remixed-rawpixelView licenseBig Ben (1897 and 1907) by Frederick Childe Hassamhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/3004154/big-ben-1897-and-1907-frederick-childe-hassamFree Image from public domain licenseEditable cottage garden design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15546889/editable-cottage-garden-design-element-setView licenseSt. Mark’s in the Bowery (1910) by Frederick Childe Hassamhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/3014860/st-marks-the-bowery-1910-frederick-childe-hassamFree Image from public domain licenseEditable cottage garden design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15547040/editable-cottage-garden-design-element-setView licenseThe New York Window (1912) by Frederick Childe Hassamhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/3004145/the-new-york-window-1912-frederick-childe-hassamFree Image from public domain licenseEditable cottage garden design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15547041/editable-cottage-garden-design-element-setView licenseAllies Day, May (1917) by Frederick Childe Hassamhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/3004143/allies-day-may-1917-frederick-childe-hassamFree Image from public domain licenseMedieval life Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12466183/medieval-life-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licensePoppies, Isles of Shoals (1891) by Frederick Childe Hassamhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/3000366/poppies-isles-shoals-1891-frederick-childe-hassamFree Image from public domain licenseAutumn poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12687766/autumn-poster-templateView licenseOld Bottleman (1892) by Frederick Childe Hassamhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/3015666/old-bottleman-1892-frederick-childe-hassamFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor mansion, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10203271/watercolor-mansion-editable-remix-designView licenseIsles of Shoals (1899) by Frederick Childe Hassamhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/3000309/isles-shoals-1899-frederick-childe-hassamFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor mansion, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10381703/watercolor-mansion-editable-remix-designView licenseFrederick Childe Hassam's A Back Road (1884)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22386844/frederick-childe-hassams-back-road-1884Free Image from public domain licenseArt & culture magazine editable poster template, original art illustration from John Singer Sargenthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22079956/image-scenery-sea-oceanView licenseFifth Avenue Nocturne (ca.1895) by Frederick Childe Hassamhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/3000346/fifth-avenue-nocturne-ca1895-frederick-childe-hassamFree Image from public domain licenseEditable watercolor mansion in countryside, desktop wallpaper designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11453594/editable-watercolor-mansion-countryside-desktop-wallpaper-designView licenseSweeping Snow (1980) by Frederick Childe Hassamhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/3000361/sweeping-snow-1980-frederick-childe-hassamFree Image from public domain licenseChristmas party Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12612739/christmas-party-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseThaxter's Garden by Frederick Childe Hassam. Original public domain image from Smithsonian. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15975597/image-flower-watercolor-botanical-natureFree Image from public domain licenseBarbecue grill illustration background, digital art editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12236534/barbecue-grill-illustration-background-digital-art-editable-designView licenseFrederick Childe Hassam's The Water Garden (1909)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22386922/frederick-childe-hassams-the-water-garden-1909Free Image from public domain licenseBird watching Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12597646/bird-watching-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseFrederick Childe Hassam's Celia Thaxter's Garden, Isles of Shoals, Maine (1890)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22403197/frederick-childe-hassams-celia-thaxters-garden-isles-shoals-maine-1890Free Image from public domain licenseChristmas wish list Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12618818/christmas-wish-list-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licensePonte Santa Trinita by Frederick Childe Hassam. Original public domain image from Smithsonian. Digitally enhanced by…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16040316/image-santa-italy-impressionism-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseInspirational quote facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151116/inspirational-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licenseLittle Girl with a Pear (ca. 1889–1893) by Frederick Childe Hassamhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/3000303/little-girl-with-pear-ca-1889-1893-frederick-childe-hassamFree Image from public domain licenseWorld wildlife day Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12596950/world-wildlife-day-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseMount Hood, Oregon (1904) by Childe Hassamhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10056057/mount-hood-oregon-1904-childe-hassamFree Image from public domain licenseDragons fight fantasy remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12664944/dragons-fight-fantasy-remix-editable-designView licenseThe Island Garden by Childe Hassam. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9298774/image-flower-plant-artFree Image from public domain licensePaint your dreams Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11901183/paint-your-dreams-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseLillie (Lillie Langtry) by Frederick Childe Hassam. Original public domain image from Smithsonian. Digitally enhanced by…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16040361/image-art-museum-impressionism-public-domainFree Image from public domain license