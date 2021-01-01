https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/3013169Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextEditable template vector spring sale banner setMorePremiumID : 3013169View personal and business license VectorJPEGEPS | 258.01 MBVectors can scale to any size.Small JPEG 1200 x 600 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 1751 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 5000 x 2501 px | 300 dpiCompatible with :Open source fonts used in this design :Cormorant Garamond by Christian ThalmannDownload Cormorant Garamond fontEB Garamond by Georg DuffnerDownload EB Garamond fontDownload AllEditable template vector spring sale banner setMore