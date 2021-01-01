https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/3013252Edit TemplateSaveSaveCustom TextSpring flower template vector for online shoppingMorePremiumID : 3013252View personal and business license This remix may contain elements from within the public domainVectorEPS | 33.47 MBVectors can scale to any size.Compatible with :Open source fonts used in this design :Cormorant Garamond by Christian ThalmannDownload Cormorant Garamond fontSpring flower template vector for online shoppingMore