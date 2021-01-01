rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/3013465
Coffee shop logo vector business corporate identity with text and retro manual coffee grinder
Edit Template
Save
Custom Text

Coffee shop logo vector business corporate identity with text and retro manual coffee grinder

More
Premium
ID : 
3013465

View personal and business license 

Vectors can scale to any size.
Compatible with :

Open source fonts used in this design :

IM Fell Double Pica by Igino MariniLato by Łukasz Dziedzic
©2021 Rawpixel Ltd.

Coffee shop logo vector business corporate identity with text and retro manual coffee grinder

More