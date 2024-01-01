rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3013696
A Kentucky Breaking Cart (ca.1900) print in high resolution by Edward Penfield. Original from The MET Museum. Digitally…
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

A Kentucky Breaking Cart (ca.1900) print in high resolution by Edward Penfield. Original from The MET Museum. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

More
Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
3013696

View CC0 License

A Kentucky Breaking Cart (ca.1900) print in high resolution by Edward Penfield. Original from The MET Museum. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

More