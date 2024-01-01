https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3013780Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextIn Washington's Day by Woodrow Wilson (1896) print in high resolution by Edward Penfield. Original from Library of Congress. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.MorePublic DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business useID : 3013780View CC0 LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 779 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2272 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 4436 x 6833 px | 300 dpiTIFF 4436 x 6833 px | 300 dpi | 173.48 MBFree DownloadIn Washington's Day by Woodrow Wilson (1896) print in high resolution by Edward Penfield. Original from Library of Congress. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.More