https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3013860
Hammer thrower (ca. 1908) print in high resolution by by Edward Penfield. Original from Library of Congress. Digitally…
Hammer thrower (ca. 1908) print in high resolution by by Edward Penfield. Original from Library of Congress. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
3013860

View CC0 License

