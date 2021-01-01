https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/3014260Edit TemplateSaveSaveCustom TextFree shipping promotion template vector for social media storyMorePremiumID : 3014260View personal and business license VectorInstagram Story EPS 1080 x 1920 px | 300 ppi | 15.4 MBFacebook Story EPS 1080 x 1920 px | 300 ppi | 15.4 MBVectors can scale to any size.Compatible with :Open source fonts used in this design :Poppins by Indian Type FoundryDownload Poppins fontMuli by Vernon AdamsDownload Muli fontDownload AllFree shipping promotion template vector for social media storyMore