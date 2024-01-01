rawpixel
The Cathedral of St. John the Divine from Morningside Park (1914) from Art–Lovers New York postcard in high resolution by Rachael Robinson Elmer. Original from The National Gallery of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
3015353

View CC0 License

