https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/3015530Edit TemplateSaveSaveCustom TextLGBTQ gay couple template vector for pride monthMorePremiumID : 3015530View personal and business license VectorInstagram Story EPS 1080 x 1920 px | 300 ppi | 4.53 MBFacebook Story EPS 1080 x 1920 px | 300 ppi | 4.53 MBPinterest Pin EPS 1080 x 1920 px | 300 ppi | 4.53 MBMobile Wallpaper EPS 1080 x 1920 px | 300 ppi | 4.53 MBVectors can scale to any size.Compatible with :Open source fonts used in this design :Poppins by Indian Type FoundryDownload Poppins fontLGBTQ gay couple template vector for pride monthMore